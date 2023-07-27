It’s a day filled with fun and it’s coming up this weekend.

Carter Lake Days will be held this year on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

“It’s the biggest community event of the year; it’s really awesome,” said Kendra Hollenbach, an organizing committee member for the past three years. “Every year we’ve challenged ourselves to make it bigger and better than before and so far we’ve achieved that.”

Festivities get underway on Friday night, as the Carter Lake Police Department hosts National Night Out at the ballfields at 17th and Avenue P at 6 p.m.

The police will provide food and drinks to the community, in partnership with Carter Lake Parks and Rec. The evening includes the community softball game at 6 p.m. and the family relay races at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the fun starts in the morning and continues even after the sun sets for the evening.

“We start the day with a parade at 11 a.m.,” Hollenbach said. “So far, we have 50 entries. This is our largest year, yet.”

The parade goes down 13th Street from K to Q streets, then down Q to Ninth Street and up Ninth to City Hall.

Among the parade participants will be the community’s military groups, bands, scary creatures from Madness Haunted House, Star Wars characters, street bikers from the Spyder Riders group, old car owners and members from the always popular Tangier Shriners Circus.

Those wanting to participate can still register in advance or sign up that day, Hollenbach said.

The fun then moves to Mabrey Park for the annual Carter Lake Days festival featuring food, entertainment, carnival games and horse rides and from noon to 3 p.m.

“The festival will be the largest we’ve ever had,” Hollenbach said.

At 4 p.m., the ballfields at the Hamilton Sports Complex, 17th and Q streets, will take center stage with performances by three area bands in the second annual Rock the Boot.

“They all play a variety of genres,” Hollenbach said.

“(Rock the Boot is) a fundraiser for the fire department,” said Ranelle Moraski, EMT and president of Smoke Eaters, the nonprofit organization within the department. “We’re raising money to update our equipment and sending our volunteers to training, those types of things.”

Her group is setting up a beer garden, with all proceeds from the sales going to the department, Moraski said.

Donations are also welcome, she said.

Smoke Eaters is hosting the concert in partnership with Prairie Flower Casino.

“We’ve got a significant donor in Prairie Flower Casino,” Moraski said. “They are very interested in helping the community and the fire department.”

The concert will feature three area bands, starting with Cadillac Lemon, known for playing at popular venues like the Slowdown and the Dam Bar.

Cadillac Lemon will be followed by Ecko, a party/dance band playing together for more than 10 years, followed by Wrecked Jenny, a homegrown band shredding favorite rock hits. All three bands will cover rock’s greatest hits from the 1980s to the 2000s.

After the concert, at around 10 p.m., Carter Lake Day’s Firework Spectacular will end the evening’s festivities.

Food vendors will be on hand throughout the event, Moraski said.

“Everything is in place and we’re ready to go,” Hollenbach said.

•••

Here’s a look at events over the next few days in the area:

Thursday, July 27Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Berwick Circle from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Westfair continues with midway carnival rides daily and free kids activities from noon to 2 p.m. The sheep show is set for 7:30 a.m., with goats to follow at tentatively 10 a.m. Poultry show is at 3 p.m. and the working exhibit showcase is at 4:30 p.m. in the commercial building. Wildlife Encounters presents at 6:30 p.m. Polka Dot Variety Show is held daily in the Green Space, as is the Hot Diggity Dog Show. Hot Academy Glass Blowing is also held daily. The “Run What You Brung” Drag Races are at 7 p.m. in the arena; attendance cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Visit westfair.org/events for more.

Explore the Council Bluffs Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park. The market includes wellness activities and live entertainment.

The 746 Needlework Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. Knitting, crochet and embroidery; all skill levels welcome. Bring your own supplies or projects to work on. The club is free and open to the public, typically meeting on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

Melanie Devaney, a folk-Americana singer-songwriter from Dubuque County, will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. The program is free and open to the public; made possible with help from the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the library in Room B.

Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

Friday, July 28 Westfair continues with midway carnival rides daily and free kids activities from noon to 2 p.m. The swine show is set for 7:30 a.m.; rabbits at 8:30 a.m.; breeding heifer/cow-calf/bucket calf show is at 1:30 p.m. Polka Dot Variety Show is held daily in the Green Space, as is the Hot Diggity Dog Show. Hot Academy Glass Blowing is also held daily. Water ROCKS is from 3 to 6 p.m. outside of the commercial building. Pro Pulling League Truck & Tractor Pull is at 6 p.m.; arena gates open at 4 p.m.; attendance cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Visit westfair.org/events for more.

The City of Council Bluffs hosts Recreation on the Move from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sunset Park, 1000 16th Ave. Join for yard games, outdoor fun and the imagination playground at this free drop-in program with pop-up recreational programming throughout city parks. The activities are designed for children to attend with friends, parents and caregivers.

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment hosts Hoff Fourth Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Lineup includes food, music, arts and more. Find more at paceartsiowa.org.