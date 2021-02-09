Carter Lake food drop postponed

Story Street Pantry has postponed its distribution of USDA Farmers to Families food boxes scheduled for Saturday at Carter Lake Community Presbyterian Food & Pet Food Pantry because of the potential for dangerously low temperatures and wind chills.
The food distribution will be rescheduled for a later date, which will be announced in the coming week.
The next scheduled USDA Farmers to Families food box distribution in Carter Lake will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Community Presbyterian Food & Pet Food Pantry, 3030 N. Ninth St.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tim Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today