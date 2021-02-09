 Skip to main content
Carter Lake food drop postponed
Carter Lake food drop postponed

Volunteers load food packages and milk into vehicles during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. 

Story Street Pantry has postponed its distribution of USDA Farmers to Families food boxes scheduled for Saturday at Carter Lake Community Presbyterian Food & Pet Food Pantry because of the potential for dangerously low temperatures and wind chills.

The food distribution will be rescheduled for a later date, which will be announced in the coming week.

The next scheduled USDA Farmers to Families food box distribution in Carter Lake will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Community Presbyterian Food & Pet Food Pantry, 3030 N. Ninth St.

