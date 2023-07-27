Carter Lake is a close-knit community.

“Everybody looks out for each other, supports each other,” said Kendra Hollenbach, coordinator for the city’s parks and recreation department.

Patti Midkiff, a local resident for more than 50 years, shared similar views.

“It’s a nice, close-knit community, a good place to raise kids,” she said.

The community has attracted many looking for a new place to live, especially for its location just minutes from downtown Omaha — even if it's on the other side of the Missouri River from the rest of Iowa.

“Houses don’t stay on the market for long,” Hollenbach said.

Carter Lake, with a population of 3,783, is unique among Iowa communities, as it’s separated from the rest of the state by the Missouri River.

A lot has been happening in Carter Lake recently, including the opening of a new community center. It’s a good example of how Carter Lake is indeed close-knit, supportive.

“Our goal is to offer every demographic in the community a place to enjoy different activities, and health and wellness,” Hollenbach said.

The center, which opened this past winter, adjoins the modern public library creating an added plus to the area, said City Clerk Jackie Carl.

“Our seniors have moved into the center. Before this, they had an old building on Locust Street," she added.

The center features a large gym with a running/walking track with seats for spectators watching events there. There’s also a fitness center with 24-hour accessibility, a senior citizen room and a large area with moveable walls for big or small gatherings, like banquets, with a full-size kitchen.

The community’s library board now uses the center with its larger rooms for its meetings, Midkiff said.

Just inside the main entry is a public commons area.

“We have games specifically for children and the library does a lot for them,” said Nick Holman, the center’s membership and events manager.

He estimated there are currently 250 memberships at the center.

A few blocks away, a large expansion project is underway, in which a large building is being added to the existing Prairie Flower casino, Carl said.

“This will create more jobs,” she said. “It’s going to be very nice.”

A trail project that will stretch all over the community is to start next spring, Carl said. The trails are expected to be tied into Omaha's trails.

“We are getting new park equipment at Mabrey Park this fall,” Hollenbach said, adding that it will be handicapped accessible.

With its location between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and Charles Schwab Field, where the College World Series is held, Carter Lake is quite busy during that time, especially when it comes to lodging.

Also during the CWS, the community is a host site for the Triple Crown, the nation’s largest youth baseball tournament.

“It does bring in a lot of traffic,” Hollenbach said.

The community annually receives $600,000 to $700,000 in hotel/motel taxes, according to Carl.

“The hotel/motel tax helps pay for the community center, for the parks and the library," she said.