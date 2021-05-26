Carter Lake issues boil advisory for part of city

Carter Lake officials said Wednesday that at 11:45 a.m. there was an emergency that required water to be shut down in the city which has necessitated an upcoming boil water advisory.

The shut down currently affects homes located on the north side of Locust Street and repair is expected to take several hours to complete, the city said in a release. When water service resumes a boil water advisory will be in place for all homes located on the north side of Locust Street in Carter Lake, the city said.

Residents should not drink water without boiling it first until the advisory is lifted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes. If the water is colored, use an alternative source such as bottled water," the city said.

From the city: