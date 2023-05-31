Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Carter Lake Public Library, 1120 Willow Drive, has a new summer reading program with iREAD, titled “Find Your Voice.”

All ages are invited for an event focused on hobbies and self-expression, like writing, art, performing, music, movement and more.

Participants have almost eight weeks — from June 1 to July 21 — to complete the program and be entered into the drawing for grand prizes.

“We are expecting a bigger turnout this year,” said Chelsea Bollom, librarian. “We’ve received a lot of interest for our program.”

A wildlife presentation on June 7 has already been filled as far as seating, according to Bollom.

A kickoff event for the summer program will be held on library grounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10.

Creative and fun individual activities are planned for this summer, including Express Yourself Storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for kids on Thursdays in June. Staff from Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum will tell a story, then the kids will paint a picture from that.

Teenagers can learn to fly drones during presentations on June 8, June 22 and July 6.

An adult puzzle tournament will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17, with family trivia night beginning at 5 p.m. on June 28

A magic show for kids will be held on July 10, while a science show is scheduled for July 18.

For more information on all the events and times, visit carterlakelibrary.org.