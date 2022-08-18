Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug charge

A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in federal court this week to 168 months in prison for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced on Wednesday.

According to a District of Nebraska press release, on Oct. 28, 2020, Nicholas J. Weare was seen near the Capitol District Marriott in downtown Omaha. Weare, 35, had several pending arrest warrants, and he was arrested by the Omaha Police Department.

Upon searching Weare, officers found approximately 55 grams of meth, which were later confirmed as to weight and purity by the Nebraska Public Service Laboratory.

After his arrest, Weare admitted to purchasing about 20 pounds of meth over the course of the conspiracy, the press release said.

Weare was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher to 14 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release from prison, Weare will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Omaha Police Department.