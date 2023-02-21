CASA — the Court-Appointed Special Advocate program — of Southwest Iowa is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The organization will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 in the Burr Oak Conference Room at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.

CASA volunteers are specially screened and trained to speak up for abused and neglected children who have been placed in foster care. They study the background of a case, review documents and interview all parties involved, including the child. Their role is to look out for the best interest of the child, said Anne Christensen, who’s in her 24th year as coordinator. She succeeded southwest Iowa’s first coordinator, Sandy Pruitt.

“They don’t have a hidden agenda, other than they want to see them safe and in a good home,” she said.

In 2022, CASA of Southwest Iowa volunteers started, worked on or finished a total of 52 cases, said Christensen. The program served 81 children with 36 volunteers.

“That’s probably the most we’ve served in one year,” she said.

At any given time, the program usually has about 32 active cases, Christensen said. The southwest Iowa program serves nine counties, but some have far fewer cases than others.

But the method works.

“I’ve seen the outcome of the work of the CASA advocates,” she said. “They take one case at a time, and when Health and Human Services workers are overloaded, that is something we can offer.”

The program is part of the collaboration between DHHS, attorneys, judges and volunteers, Christensen said.

“We’re seeing the children achieve permanency, whether it’s going back with their family or establishing guardianship with someone else,” she said. “We’re always training volunteers to be advocates for the families and kiddos.”

A “Family First” law dictates that children’s families, relatives or a close family friend are given priority before other families are considered for placement.

Christensen concentrates mostly on recruiting and training volunteers, while her part-time assistant, Jamie Watts, compiles case information, keeps records and “does whatever I need her to do,” she said. She also works full-time as a dispatcher in the Pottawattamie County Communications Center and volunteers as a CASA herself.

“There’s always kind of two steps forward and three steps back with recruiting,” Christensen said. “It’s a big commitment — we understand that.”

There’s always some turnover, but there are volunteers who stick with it for the long term, Christensen said.

“I still have some people that have been with me for 12 years,” she said.

Laura Faurot was looking for a volunteer opportunity and started volunteering for CASA about a year and a half ago.

“CASA really offered a chance to make a one-on-one difference,” she said.

Faurot’s first case is wrapping up, but she’s already started another one. Each case starts with “getting everyone together and making sure they’re all on the same page,” she said.

Building trust is part of developing a positive relationship with the family, including the children, Faurot said.

“I’ve had children of various ages, including a baby,” she said. “They just start to recognize you a little bit.”

Some of the older children enjoy forming a friendship and doing things together. She mentioned one girl in particular.

“We played a game together the first time, and the second time I came she already had the game out,” she said.

That will help her tell the judge what the child is like, which is something they will ask, Faurot said.

The judge may call several hearings during a case, she said. Things can get tense when family members see things differently.

“Basically, I have to be advocating for the best interest of the child, and that’s not always the best interest of someone else,” she said. “I’m not supposed to be the person who’s solving the problem — and I can’t — but I can at least record that. Before court, I submit a report with strengths, concerns, recommendations. Then the judge rules.”

Christensen holds training frequently to prepare new volunteers for cases as soon as possible. Volunteers must be 18 and are required to complete 30 hours of training before being assigned a case, then 12 hours a year to continue as active advocates.

“We offer training four to six times a year, and we coordinate with other programs,” she said. “Training is virtual now, so that kind of eliminates the mileage.”

It consists of four virtual modules and one in person, Christensen said.

“The goal is to train them so well they feel confident, and we don’t have to go to court with them,” she said.

She used to go to court with the volunteers regularly but now rarely does.

CASA of Southwest Iowa started in 1997 serving only Pottawattamie County, Christensen said. In 2002, it expanded to include Mills and Montgomery counties. Shelby, Cass and Harrison were added in 2005 and Page and Fremont in 2007. Audubon was added later.

Christensen has led the program through some tough times. On Sept. 3, 2004, the southwest Iowa unit was shut down by the Iowa Child Advocacy Board, which oversees CASA programs statewide, because of a lack of funds, although none of the state’s other CASA programs were affected. On Sept. 27 of that year, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors appropriated $6,000 to run the program temporarily and provided office space in the courthouse. Gorilla Wash and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church held fundraisers, and several individuals donated money. The funds were administered by Friends of Iowa CASA.

On Nov. 15, 2004, the Iowa Child Advocacy Board resumed funding the southwest Iowa program.

CASA has also been passed around from one state agency to another, at times, Christensen said.

“We were in all three branches of our government in six months one time,” she said. “They didn’t know what to do with us. There was a time when they wanted us to scale down” to fewer counties. “Our judges have changed over the years, but they’ve all been supportive.”

The southwest Iowa program’s office has also moved several times. It was originally in the Omni Centre Business Park and later moved to the County Attorney’s Office, the third floor of the courthouse, the County Administration Building (which has since been torn down to make way for construction of a new building for the Pottawattamie County Department of Public Health) and is currently in a locked corridor on the main floor of the courthouse.