CASA to hold on-site or virtual run-walk

CASA of Southwest Iowa will join the Court Appointed Special Advocate and Guardian ad Litem volunteer programs nationwide in participating in the first-ever virtual Walk. Run. Thrive. May 1-2 to raise awareness of its mission and the critical work of its volunteers.

Participants can meet with CASA coordinator Anne Christensen between 9 and 11 a.m. on May 1 at the Wabash Trace trailhead, or they can walk or run at their own pace and on their own time. CASA staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on the local program.

“Our goal is just to raise awareness,” she said.

CASA volunteers are highly trained to advocate for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect. In southwest Iowa, more than 30 volunteers advocate each year for children in the child welfare system in Pottawattamie, Cass and Mills Counties, Christensen said.

“Our program has grown,” she said. “We’re serving more kids than we’ve served for a long time. We actually have more volunteers than we’ve ever had. Of course, I would like to get more volunteers and serve even more.”

