CASA to hold on-site or virtual run-walk

CASA of Southwest Iowa will join the Court Appointed Special Advocate and Guardian ad Litem volunteer programs nationwide in participating in the first-ever virtual Walk. Run. Thrive. May 1-2 to raise awareness of its mission and the critical work of its volunteers.
Participants can meet with CASA coordinator Anne Christensen between 9 and 11 a.m. on May 1 at the Wabash Trace trailhead, or they can walk or run at their own pace and on their own time. CASA staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on the local program.
“Our goal is just to raise awareness,” she said.
CASA volunteers are highly trained to advocate for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect. In southwest Iowa, more than 30 volunteers advocate each year for children in the child welfare system in Pottawattamie, Cass and Mills Counties, Christensen said.
“Our program has grown,” she said. “We’re serving more kids than we’ve served for a long time. We actually have more volunteers than we’ve ever had. Of course, I would like to get more volunteers and serve even more.”
Christensen said she would like to recruit five to 10 more volunteers for the coming year. She plans to hold another training class in June. Every child in the system deserves to have an advocate, she said.
Those who want to participate in the walk or run virtually are encouraged to post a photo or video of themselves on Facebook and tag the Southwest Iowa CASA program or share with CASA and their Facebook friends.
Event registrants will receive a signature event T-shirt to wear while completing their walk or run.
To register for the event or to learn more, visit https://nationalcasagal.org/walk-run-thrive.
The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, together with its 948 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.
National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. CASA/GAL volunteers and staff work every day to help change a child’s story. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org or follow National CASA/GAL on Facebook or Twitter.