Cause still unknown in Council Bluffs Airport fire
Cause still unknown in Council Bluffs Airport fire

20201231_new_airportfire

Fire damage is seen on the outside of a hangar at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport on Wednesday. One airplane was destroyed and several others damaged in what was described as a “hot fire” early Wednesday morning at the airport.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

One airplane was destroyed and several others damaged in what was described as a “hot fire” early Wednesday morning at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, 101 McCandless Lane.

The fire was reported to the Council Bluffs Fire Department by an airport staff member at 6:41 a.m., according to Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford. Three engines, two trucks, two rescue squads and an assistant chief responded.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the maintenance end of Hangar D, Ford said. Equipment used to maintain runways and other facilities is stored in that area, and airplanes are housed in other parts of the facility.

“We had the fire under control in about 40 minutes,” he said.

One plane was a total loss, and others received smoke damage, Ford said. There was no danger of the fire spreading to other structures because of the distance between buildings and the pavement.

The building contains leased hangars for eight planes, airport Executive Director Andy Biller said, adding that he did not know if all eight were in the facility at the time of the blaze. He was not sure of the damage Wednesday morning.

“It was a hot fire, and we are expecting substantial damage and loss of equipment and aircraft,” he said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Wednesday afternoon, Ford said. The fire is still under investigation.

