Above: Local mental health professionals discussed treatment options for individuals who are having mental health issues during the CB Cares Mental Health Awareness Event in Bayliss Park on Thursday, May 18, 2023. From right, Dr. S. Pirzada Sattar, Inroads to Recovery; Kami Guzman, Full Circle Therapy; Dr. Larisa Che, CHI Health; Mary-Beth Roskens, Southwest Iowa Region Mental Health and Disability Services; Cathy Schweitzer, The Cord. At left: Family, Inc. offered free health screenings with its mobile wellness unit at the CB Cares Mental Health Awareness Event in Bayliss Park on Thursday, May 18, 2023.