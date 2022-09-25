 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CB Schools Foundation taps Stogdill to direct Kids & Company program

Molly Stogdill has been named program director of Kids & Company, the before- and after-school childcare program that serves students and families in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Stogdill has many years of experience in foster care and childcare settings, including six years as assistant director at Lewis Central Lucky, as well as experience working in school settings, including several years as an administrative assistant at Abraham Lincoln High School.

“Molly is a positive and energetic leader,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, which operates Kids & Company. “Her warmth and practical approach to problem solving coupled with her passion for kids and the community is what earned Molly the position.

“Molly began her new role in June and did a fantastic job running our summer program,” he said. “With the start of the school year, it’s an honor to share this hire with the community and celebrate her being part of our team.”

Kids & Company provides caring childcare for children in elementary school, supporting working families by offering before- and after-school care, as well as full-day services during out-of-school days. The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation offers affordable childcare, tuition assistance and quality programming that support learning in a safe environment.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to support the children and families of the Council Bluffs Community school District through my work with Kids & Company,” Stogdill said. “The school year is off to a great start, thanks to our team of dedicated staff whose goal is to create a safe and enriching environment for kids.”

Kids & Company serves nearly 450 kids daily and operates out of 10 elementary schools in the school district. To learn more about Kids & Company, visit cbsf.org or call the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation at 712-322-8800.

