Students in Council Bluffs Community Schools’ TradeWorks Academy are doing their part to contribute to the community’s supply of affordable housing.

Second-year TradeWorks students taking construction classes at Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln high schools are building a house in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and Builders of the Future.

“The Builders of the Future have done this before at other schools,” said Nathan Clausen, one of the TradeWorks instructors at Thomas Jefferson. “They got us a grant to purchase tools (and scaffolding) in order to build the house, and they were also instrumental in getting the agreement between Habitat and Council Bluffs Schools.”

It's the first time Builders of the Future has worked in Iowa and the first time it has worked with a Habitat affiliate, according to a news release.

“It was a really neat start where a lot of things came together kind of all at once,” said Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.

Habitat is paying for materials, since it will eventually sell the house.

Two class sections at TJ of about eight students each work on the house for two periods every afternoon – they’ve only missed one since they started on Jan. 14 because it was sleeting, Clausen said – and a section of AL students works a couple periods a week in the morning.

To avoid busing students to the job site every day, the school district has them building it in a small parking lot behind Thomas Jefferson. Builders of the Future covered the cost of materials for the temporary foundation that makes it possible to build the house at the school.

When it’s done -- except for the top part of the roof, since it can’t be more than 13 feet tall -- it will be moved to 313 N. 34th St., where a concrete foundation will be waiting for it. The 712 Initiative purchased the property last year so it could sell it to Habitat, Johnson said.

“This is our first house,” Clausen said. “We will work on it until the last day of school.”

In the past, students have built five or six yard sheds to raise money for SkilsUSA, a student trades organization, and a garage to keep supplies in at TJ, Clausen said.

By Wednesday, the students had the structure framed up, except for the roof, and were putting up sheets of wood on the sides. Trusses will be delivered to the school on April 17, Johnson said.

When they’re finished, it will be a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with about 1,100 square feet of living space, plus a small porch, Clausen said. It will have a kitchen, dining room and living room, and a detached garage will be built on the lot at its permanent site.

Clausen anticipates that there may be some work left to do on the house when the school year ends.

“We hope to build another one this fall and hopefully be able to complete the whole house,” he said.

The house is elevated while under construction. When it’s ready to move, one end of that structure will be removed, Johnson said. A company from Seward, Nebraska, will transport it to its permanent home.

“They will back a truck directly under the house,” he said.

Once it’s in place, Habitat employees, volunteers and subcontractors will finish construction, and HVAC students who will be taking a summer class at Iowa Western Community College will help with the HVAC design and rough in ductwork, Johnson said.

Most of the TJ students working during eighth period Wednesday said they plan to take TradeWorks at Iowa Western Community College next year, but not necessarily for construction. Junior James Jordan is interested in automotive technology, and sophomore Aiden Jensen wants to become an electrician.

This is the first time Johnson has worked with high school students on a house, he said. He wants to grow the relationship.

“It’s really important to us that we engage them in work, because they are the future,” he said. “It’s a natural marriage. The engagement of students as volunteers – it’s kind of a win-win. They’re working for us, and they’re learning a skill,” he said, adding, “It wouldn’t be possible without the instructors at TradeWorks.”

Grants that helped fund the project came from Google, the Sunderland Foundation and the Iowa West Foundation, according to Habitat for Humanity.