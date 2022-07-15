CBFD said goodbye to three of its own this week

The fire bell outside the Council Bluffs Fire Department tolled nine times this week as the department said goodbye to three of its most experienced members.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wheat, firefighter/paramedic Austin Bailey and Fire Engineer Brad Wambold each rang the bell three times to signify the end of their service to the community and the beginning of their well-earned retirements.

Jim Wheat put in nearly 35 years as a firefighter, the first 11 years in Red Oak, Iowa, before joining the CBFD on January 10, 2000. Twenty-two and a half years later, he’s ready for retirement.

“That’s a long time to be in the fire service,” Wheat said in an interview before his retirement ceremony on Monday. “I’m just ready to retire and go on to the next phase. We’ve got a couple of grandsons that are 10 and 12, and they’re busy, and so I get to do more stuff with them and hang out with them.”

When he was younger, Wheat wasn’t sure what job might best suit him. After graduating from Briar Cliff University, he held a number of odd jobs, one of which was with the Millard, Nebraska volunteer fire department.

“I was able to go through EMT class and then get on that department and work there for a year or two, and I was like, this wouldn’t be a bad way to make a living,” Wheat said.

In his tribute, Fire Chief Justin James described Wheat as “the epitome of a quiet professional,” never one to seek out the spotlight.

“He’s often kind of working around in the background, and works in the shadows a little bit, to ensure our department is as good as it can be,” James said.

Wheat served as something of a father figure to the younger firefighters when he first came to Council Bluffs, said James, including himself, who was hired around six months beforehand.

“He oftentimes had to be the adult in the room, even back then with a bunch of adolescents,” James said. “He had a lot more experience than us.”

When he was named fire chief in 2014, one of James’ first acts was to promote Wheat to serve as his assistant chief.

“He’s helped me solve a lot of problems over the last eight years,” James said. “He was the very first person I promoted and, to be honest, he was the guy I knew I wanted by my side. I couldn’t have asked for a better, more competent individual to help me run the department.”

Technically, Austin Bailey retired in January, but his ceremony had to be postponed due to inclement weather, giving him a six-month head start over Wheat and Wambold on enjoying his retirement.

“It’s relaxing,” Bailey said after his retirement ceremony on Wednesday. “Doing lots of work around the house, a little traveling. Just taking it easy. Lots of fishing, that’s pretty much it. A lot of cigars and bourbon.”

Before he joined the CBFD, Bailey was a corpsman in the U.S. Navy, and becoming a firefighter was the last thing on his mind.

“Quite honestly, I never really wanted to be a firefighter,” Bailey said. “It just kind of worked out that way.”

When he was no longer on active duty with the Navy, Bailey attended paramedic school. He earned his paramedic license, applied for a job with the fire department and was hired.

Working in the fire department felt very much like his time in the Navy.

“It was awesome,” Bailey said. “It was just like going to boot camp, I fit right in.”

Bailey shared his belated retirement ceremony with 24-year veteran Brad Wambold, who joined the CBFD in January 1998. He had a neighbor who was a firefighter, who gave him a little nudge.

“I always kind of wanted to do something to help people out and help my community,” Wambold said after the retirement ceremony. “My neighbor, he kind of pushed me to kind of go take the EMT class and to pursue it a little more than just taking the test. So I went and got my EMT and then got hired on here.”

Wambold plans on spending his retirement fishing at his place in South Dakota, and maybe some golfing. He’s looking forward to being able to travel more now, too.

When asked what each of the retirees would miss most about being a firefighter, their answers were extremely similar.

“I enjoyed most being around the guys, and that’s gonna be the hardest part,” Wambold said. “Not being able to talk to people and, you know, you come in to work and have a cup of coffee and sit around and talk about all the things that have happened over the years, that’s gonna be the tough part.”

Bailey, who got a little choked up when speaking to the assembled group of family, friends and coworkers, has already had six months to miss being around the station.

“The camaraderie,” Bailey said. “You’re together so often, y’all get to know each other, you become friends. That, I miss about it. Other than that, I’m good. I loved the job. I loved it, but you get older and it’s time to go.”

On Monday, Wheat said that it might “take a couple weeks or maybe a couple months to really realize (he’s) retired,” but he looked downright casual at Wednesday’s retirement ceremony for Bailey and Wambold, wearing shorts and a ballcap. He was the only one of the three retirees who said he might miss the actual job of fighting fires.

“The one thing that I’m probably gonna miss the most is obviously the people that I work with here at the department,” Wheat said. “And I’ll even miss working on shifts to a certain degree. I did 20, almost 25 years of working on a shift with different crews and different people, and always enjoyed doing that kind of work.”

At the end of his speech on Monday, Wheat left his former colleagues with a piece of advice.

“I just wanted to remind you, just continue to take care of one another and be safe,” Wheat said.

The bell ringing ceremony is a tradition hundreds of years old. Historically, the toll of a bell summoned members to the station, signaled the beginning of a shift and notified departments of a call for help. When the emergency was over, the bell rang three times to indicate the firefighters’ return to the station house.

Traditionally, the fire bell rang three times to indicate the death of a firefighter in the line of duty; more recently, it has been used in retirement ceremonies as well.

Mayor Matt Walsh also delivered remarks at both ceremonies, honoring the retirees with certificates of appreciation from the city for the more than 20 years each man served.