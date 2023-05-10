Air Force JROTC Unit IA-951 will celebrate its accomplishments for the year with its annual Ball & Banquet Saturday in the commons area at Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

The event will include a social at 4:30 p.m., followed by the presentation of the colors at 5:15 p.m., dinner at 5:45 p.m. and the dance from 8 to 10 p.m.

It’s the largest event of the year for the unit, according to Lt. Col. Kevin Bush USAF (retired), senior aerospace science instructor for the unit.

“We’ll probably have about 200 people there, in total,” he said.

An awards ceremony will follow the dinner, and 25 awards will be presented, Bush said. Representatives from veterans organizations have been invited to attend.

“We’re going to have 10 different organizations presenting awards to cadets this year,” he said. “The seniors do a video on their time in JROTC.”

Two of the unit’s seniors will graduate from the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy this spring, as well as high school, Bush said. Six of the 25 sophomores chosen to enter the Early College Academy this fall are members of the unit.

A DJ will play songs for the dance.

“The kids put together a list of songs they want to the deejay to play,” Bush said.

The event is formal, with male cadets expected to wear their uniforms or a suit, and females expected to wear their uniforms, a suit or a dress.