The Celebrate CB community celebration featured a parade around the theme Magical Moments through downtown Council Bluffs, centered on the beautiful Bayliss Park area.

The May 13 parade entries were reviewed by a team of judges led by Bill Wege from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Other judges were Jim Turner from Jimmy’s Hot Dogs, Drew Rowe from NP Dodge, Angelica Olivera from All Care Health and cartoonist and author Jeff Koterba.

The school winner was Wilson Middle School for their iLead float and Marching Band entries.

The top place nonprofit entry was Pug Partners. Second place went to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #104 and Auxiliary, while third went to Family Inc.

The top place light commercial entry was CB Dance Center. Second place went to Hansen House, while third went to In Motion Gymnastics.

The top place heavy commercial entry was American National Bank. Second place went to CHI Health.

The top place equestrian entry was Shellberg Quarter Horses.

Find more on the Celebrate CB parade at facebook.com/celebratecb or the712initiative.org/events/celebrate-cb-parade.