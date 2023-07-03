Risen Son Christian Village held a patriotic parade followed by a cookout ahead of Independence Day Friday, June 30.

The celebration was held on Risen Son’s campus in Council Bluffs, and this was the fourth year they hosted the event.

“It started as a COVID project, a way we could still celebrate the Fourth,” said Krystal Cary, Risen Son's director of wellness and lifestyles. “So many of our residents have sacrificed and fought for our country, they’re very patriotic people, so we were gonna make it happen no matter what.”

According to Cary, this year’s parade was the largest parade they’ve had so far, and attracted the largest turnout.

Residents and their families lined up along the streets of the retirement community to cheer and wave as people walked and drove past American flags with the tune of “America the Beautiful” playing in the background.

The parade included the Underwood High School Marching Band, the local 4-H club with animals, the sheriff’s and fire departments, McCormick Farmall tractors, motorcycles, the Risen Son Kings and Queens and the Absolute Dance Academy in Neola, among others.

“The kids that came out were great,” recently hired Underwood High School Band Director Ryan Miller said. “We threw this together yesterday and they sounded amazing, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Miller, who also served as the lone percussionist at the parade, said the experience will help the band get a head start on their fall season, especially as it was his first performance with the band and several students’ first performance with the high school.

Following the conclusion of the parade, a party was held in one of Risen Son’s parking lots, including an “All-American Grill Out,” live music, a dunk tank for some of the leadership and games such as cornhole.

This was the first year that the party has followed the parade, freeing up residents to enjoy time with their friends and families rather than having to worry about hosting them.

“My whole goal when I started this was to mimic what small town Iowa gets to celebrate every Fourth of July,” Cary said. “I’m hoping to bring that small town Iowa feel to our community and have all of the pomp and circumstance here for them to enjoy.”