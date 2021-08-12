Census: Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County grow slightly

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The least populous county is Adams County, in southwest Iowa, which has 3,704 people — a decline of 8.1 %, or 325 people, over the decade.

Elsewhere in the metro area, Mills County went from 14,484 residents to 15,059 and Harrison County decreased from 14,928 to 14,582.

Polk County had the most people with 492,401, a 14.3% increase, or 61,761 people. It is also the most densely populated with 860.5 people per square mile.

Iowa lawmakers will use the new data to redraw the state's political boundaries, a nonpartisan process that begins with the state's Legislative Services Agency. State law requires a first draft of proposed maps within 45 days, followed by public hearings and a report to lawmakers.

“After months of unnecessary delays, the Census Bureau has finally provided the data Iowa needs to redistrict the state,” said Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, an Ankeny Republican. “I look forward to following the nationally recognized, nonpartisan process established (in Iowa law) to create congressional and legislative districts for the next decade.”