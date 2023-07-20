Centro Latino of Iowa hosted an event Tuesday to celebrate recently nationalized immigrants to the U.S.

A social service office created in Council Bluffs to assist the area’s growing Latino community, Centro Latino hosted the celebration in its Omni Center office, offering a potluck-style meal, to which families each brought dishes for the whole group to eat.

“We are a community that works a lot, and our days off are a lot of family time, we’re not out there (in Council Bluffs),” Program Manager Sofía Sandoval said. “What I’ve noticed is that our community goes to Omaha a lot because there’s not a lot for them here.”

Attendees consisted of immigrant families who had been nationalized within the past five years, as well as Centro Latino staff and volunteers, who were joined by Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

“Many of these immigrants come from countries where they didn’t always have the best relationship with local government, so to demonstrate that local government supports their efforts toward success is important,” Walsh said.

After short speeches by both Sandoval and Walsh, the group enjoyed dinner and snapped photos to celebrate their status as U.S. citizens.

The sense of pride in the room was palpable as the immigrants celebrated their accomplishments.

“When I became an American citizen, my life became really good,” immigrant Jose Bargas said. “Everything, better. For my family, it’s good, and I’m so glad this country opened up to us, so I want to say ‘Thank you very much.’”

A focus was placed on voting and voter registration, with forms and a Spanish translation being passed around the table.

“We are the voice for the voiceless and the hope of the hopeless,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval also emphasized some of the challenges the community faced within Council Bluffs, as most businesses in town don’t have bilingual staff or accommodations, saying the Latino community was often “unseen.”

New Centro Latino Director Walter García Rodriguez also briefly spoke, introducing himself to most of the crowd for the first time.