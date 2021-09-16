Centro Latino kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with ribbon cutting, open house

Disclosure: Mike Brownlee is a member of the Centro Latino Board of Directors.
Centro Latino of Iowa in Council Bluffs kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrated its expansion of space and services during an event on Wednesday.
“We are very thankful to have been here for almost 20 years,” Centro Latino Executive Director Ramon Calzada told a crowd of about 50 people, who gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the center’s expansion and take part in an open house.
Calzada explained that Centro Latino, located in the Omni Centre, offers a variety of programs, with a focus on four key areas: community outreach and advocacy; leadership training; Latino entrepreneurship and cultural competency and integration.
The center has doubled its space, adding an open space for hosting a variety of classes — including English and Navigating Differences classes — while also adding a child care area to help fill a need in the community. The center is also expanding its workforce focus. Centro Latino has partnered with AmeriCorps on projects.
Centro Latino opened in 2002, Calzada told the crowd, when the Latino population in the area was around 2%. It was at 11% by 2010, and Calzada said he’s awaiting full 2020 numbers for the area. The state’s Hispanic or Latino population grew to 6.8% from 5% in 2010.
“We want to show the growth in the Latino community. We’re still growing,” Centro Latino Executive Director Ramon Calzada said. “We have a new influx. Our focus is on how do we help get them integrated. We also offer our navigating difference course, as we try to educate others as well. Meet in the middle.”
The center also recently put together a strategic plan that sharpened its focus on the four key areas as the organization looks to grow its reach in step with the growth of the Latino community.
Centro Latino Board President Vanessa Dobles, said, “We want to be sure we’re providing opportunities for folks to thrive in this community, in a very self-sufficient, independent and strong way. Today is the first step in that direction to have a collaborative space.”
Dobles said in order to accomplish the center’s strategic directions are empowering the community, expanding the center’s mission and engaging its partners.
“This is a collaborative effort that provides an opportunity to engage the community further,” Dobles said. “We want people to feel welcome. You can provide all the services you want, but if you don’t have anyone asking to receive them, it doesn’t matter.”
Centro Latino will host its annual Iowa Latino Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs. The event will feature a variety of Latino cultural activities, including musical performances and dances, along with fun for kids and a variety of booths from area companies, nonprofits and government entities.