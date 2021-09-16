Centro Latino kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with ribbon cutting, open house

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to show the growth in the Latino community. We’re still growing,” Centro Latino Executive Director Ramon Calzada said. “We have a new influx. Our focus is on how do we help get them integrated. We also offer our navigating difference course, as we try to educate others as well. Meet in the middle.”

The center also recently put together a strategic plan that sharpened its focus on the four key areas as the organization looks to grow its reach in step with the growth of the Latino community.

Centro Latino Board President Vanessa Dobles, said, “We want to be sure we’re providing opportunities for folks to thrive in this community, in a very self-sufficient, independent and strong way. Today is the first step in that direction to have a collaborative space.”

Dobles said in order to accomplish the center’s strategic directions are empowering the community, expanding the center’s mission and engaging its partners.

“This is a collaborative effort that provides an opportunity to engage the community further,” Dobles said. “We want people to feel welcome. You can provide all the services you want, but if you don’t have anyone asking to receive them, it doesn’t matter.”