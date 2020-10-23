Centro Latino receives $48,000 for pandemic relief fund

Centro Latino of Iowa is among agencies to receive dollars from the Iowa Immigrant Community Fund.

The fund initially focused on central Iowa, doling out more than $200,000 to more than 200 immigrant families in the state to help with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from American Friends Service Committee of Iowa, Al Exito and Proteus Inc., all partners on the initiative. An additional $750,000 in funding is now available to families seeking assistance across Iowa through a gift from an anonymous donor.

The fund was set up to meet the needs of Iowans who do not qualify for government assistance during the pandemic, a release said. The fund assists community members facing significant challenges due to loss of income, illness or other COVID-19-related impacts. That assistance has covered basic needs including rent, mortgages, utilities, transportation and medicine for individuals and their families during the last few months.

Centro Latino Executive Director Ramon Calzada said the Council Bluffs-based nonprofit received $48,000 from the fund to put toward its COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund, which assists local immigrant families. During the pandemic, Centro Latino of Iowa has raised more than $130,000 and helped more than 150 families towards rent, utilities and medical bills, Calzada said.