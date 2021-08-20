Chamber announces Leadership Council Bluffs Class 34 participants

The chamber said participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend ten sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, health care, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history. In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership abilities, enrich their team building skills, and have the opportunity to learn more about philanthropy through a partnership with Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Omaha Community Foundation.

The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a Community Trustee Project.

“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, program director for Leadership Council Bluffs. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history, and we are looking forward to unleashing the potential of Class 34.”