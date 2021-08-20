Chamber announces Leadership Council Bluffs Class 34 participants

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association have announced the 34th class of Leadership Council Bluffs.
In a release, the organizations said for 34 years the chamber has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community. Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop potential leaders. This program connects individuals from diverse backgrounds to strengthen their leadership skills with a goal of bettering the community.
The participants of Leadership Council Bluffs Class 34:
- Heather Beekhuizen, New Visions Homeless Services
- Jodie Boswell, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Craig Carlsen, Iowa Western Community College
- William Dooley, Southwest Iowa Veterans Coalition
- Tanner Eddy, City of Council Bluffs
- Robert Engdahl, Omaha Standard Palfinger
- Viv Ewing, PH.D., Children's Square USA
- Keith Frerichs, Hampton Inn at Ameristar
- Drew Kamp, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce
- Antonia Krupicka-Smith, Council Bluffs Public Library
- Tony Liston, Omaha Public Power District
- Mitch McCartney, Heartland Family Service
- Bailey McQueen, Career EdVantage
- Bronwyn Ohl, Iowa West Foundation
- Sofia Sandoval, Centro Latino of Iowa
- Jailey Simpson, Simpson Legal Group
- Erin Trescott, First National Bank of Omaha
- Cieandra Tripp, Council Bluffs Noon Rotary
- Zach Winter, Stuart Tinley Law Firm
- Jeremiah Woltemath, Dickinson and Clark CPAs PC
The chamber said participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend ten sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, health care, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history. In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership abilities, enrich their team building skills, and have the opportunity to learn more about philanthropy through a partnership with Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Omaha Community Foundation.
The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a Community Trustee Project.
“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, program director for Leadership Council Bluffs. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history, and we are looking forward to unleashing the potential of Class 34.”