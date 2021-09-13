Chamber honors Leadership Council Bluffs graduates

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated Leadership Council Bluffs Class 33 during the chamber’s annual mid-year luncheon at the Mid-America Center.

Leadership CB members, “have participated in 10 full-day sessions and completed a community trustee project while navigating through the COVID pandemic,” chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp told the crowd at Thursday’s event. “... We appreciate the flexibility and dedication of this class as we navigated through these uncharted waters together.”

According to the chamber, Leadership CB is designed to identify and develop potential leaders. This program connects individuals from diverse backgrounds to strengthen their leadership skills with a goal of bettering the community.

This year’s graduates were: Theresa Edwards, US Bank; John Flaten, Telpner Peterson Law Firm; Katie Fourney, Share Omaha; Josh Kallsen, PowerTech; Gina Klein All Care Health Center; Mia Laustrup, Council Buffs Schools Foundation; Kenneth Mueller, HGM Associates; Susan Opperman, Olsson Associates; Sue Pitts, Iowa Western SBDC; Nikki Rauth, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs; Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management; Malena Rousseau, Iowa Western Foundation; Matt Saar, TS Bank; Abby Showers, Heartland Family Service and Cara Trede, Career EdVantage.