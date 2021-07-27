Chamber hosting Candidate Academy session on Friday

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidate Academy for potential candidates for local and other offices.
Each session will run from 9:30 to noon and there is no cost to participate. The chamber said the academy aims to help candidates learn about various aspects of running for office.
There are two sessions left. On Friday, the focus is communications strategy. The session will include:
9:30 to 10:15 a.m. — Preparing for a Candidate Forum and Crafting a Stump Speech
Kelly Winfrey, Iowa State University
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Panel Discussion
Tom Hanafan, former mayor of Council Bluffs
Pete Festersen, Omaha City Council
Jennifer Konfrst, Iowa House Minority Leader
11 to 11:10 a.m. — Break
11:10 to noon — Media Interview Panel
Mike Brownlee, the Daily Nonpareil
Jessika Eidson, KMTV 3 News
Kate Payne, Iowa Public Radio
The final session, focusing on social media, online presence and other electronic resources, will be held on Aug. 6.