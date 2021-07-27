 Skip to main content
Chamber hosting Candidate Academy session on Friday
Chamber hosting Candidate Academy session on Friday

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidate Academy for potential candidates for local and other offices.

Each session will run from 9:30 to noon and there is no cost to participate. The chamber said the academy aims to help candidates learn about various aspects of running for office.

There are two sessions left. On Friday, the focus is communications strategy. The session will include:

9:30 to 10:15 a.m. — Preparing for a Candidate Forum and Crafting a Stump Speech

Kelly Winfrey, Iowa State University

10:15 to 11 a.m. — Panel Discussion

Tom Hanafan, former mayor of Council Bluffs

Pete Festersen, Omaha City Council

Jennifer Konfrst, Iowa House Minority Leader

11 to 11:10 a.m. — Break

11:10 to noon — Media Interview Panel

Mike Brownlee, the Daily Nonpareil

Jessika Eidson, KMTV 3 News

Kate Payne, Iowa Public Radio

The final session, focusing on social media, online presence and other electronic resources, will be held on Aug. 6.

Register online at councilbluffsiowa.com.

