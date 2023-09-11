On Sept. 11, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the retirement of Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody.
Chamber representatives presented a gift to Carmody at the police station on Monday morning.
"In appreciation for over nine years of loyal and dedicated service to the people of the City of Council Bluffs, we, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, present this to you in recognition of your many years of service," said Kim Buethe of the Chamber. "Best wishes in all your future endeavors."
Monday was Carmody's last day on the job.