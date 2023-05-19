The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce will host a membership event that is like no other. For one full day, over 100 volunteers will work against the clock and against each other to sign up new chamber members and create a greater community awareness of the important role of the CB Chamber. This event is organized by Kim Buthe, Director of Member Relations.

“It’s about growing the local business community and finding ways to best serve our members and the community,” Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

The event aims to bring chamber leadership and the community together to grow and strengthen the CB Chamber, and allow the chamber to continue to establish itself as the voice of the southwest Iowa business community.

During a membership event, participants come together in a competitive, yet fun, setting and tell the chamber story. When others hear about the many programs, initiatives and resources the chamber provides, it grows and improves the chamber’s image in the community and creates enthusiasm and support in the process.

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Event will kick off on Wednesday, May 31, at the Horseshoe Casino.

For more information on how you can be involved, call the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-325-1000.