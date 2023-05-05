Chanticleer Community Theater will close the 2022-23 season with a production of "Pirates of Penzance" May 12-14 and May 19-21 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

The play, originally written in 1879 by William S. Gilbert, tells the story of a pirate's apprentice, Frederic, who leaves his rough pirate life he was contracted into until his 21st birthday. Now that Frederick has left the pirate life, he vows to destroy them, until he realizes he was born on a leap year.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available at paceartsiowa.org.

Earlier this week, the Chanticleer announced its 2023-24 season lineup, featuring an assortment of classic productions, Christmas productions, modern productions and musicals.

"Oliver! Jr."

What: When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes.

When: Sept. 14-17 and Sept. 21-24, 2023

"A Christmas Story: The Musical"

What: Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants one thing for Christmas, and one thing only: An official Red Ryder range model carbine action BB Gun. There’s only one problem: Everyone else is convinced he’ll shoot his eye out! Undeterred, he begins a saga of convincing all the necessary players, from his sweet but protective mother to his straight-laced teacher, Miss Shields, all the way to Santa Claus himself, that he needs that gun for the protection of his loved ones, and maybe even a little cowboy glory to call his own. Filled with quirky and lovable characters, this zany, heartfelt and nostalgic musical is as delightful as the biggest, shiniest present under the tree on Christmas morning.

When: Dec. 7-10 and Dec. 14-17, 2023

"The Savannah Sipping Society"

What: While written as a delightful laugh-a-minute comedy that Jones, Hope, and Wooten are known for, "The Savannah Sipping Society" has depth and poignancy that touches on the true meaning of friendship and what it means when circumstances force us to adjust to the uncomfortable changes and twists and turns that life brings.

When: Jan. 11-14 and Jan. 18-21, 2024

"On Golden Pond"

What: "On Golden Pond" is a classic American comedic drama that's every bit as touching, warm and witty today as when it debuted off-Broadway in 1978. Retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer are spending their 48th summer at their vacation home on Golden Pond, in the woods of Maine. Their delightful summer routine — fishing, picking strawberries, enjoying old mementos, listening to the loons call — is given a bitterly comedic edge by Norman’s unreliable memory and cantankerously morbid statements. When their daughter Chelsea visits for Norman’s 80th birthday, bringing her boyfriend, Bill, and Bill’s teenage son, Billy Jr., the whole family must come to grips with Norman and Chelsea’s mutual bitterness, while Norman blossoms with his chance to mentor young Billy. The turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old and the difficulties of a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage, all combine in a play that effortlessly illustrates the hilarious, heartbreaking, human moments of which life is made.

When: March 14-17 and March 21-24, 2024

"A Chorus Line"

What: "A Chorus Line" examines one day in the lives of 17 dancers, all vying for a spot in the “chorus line” of a Broadway musical. After the first round of cuts, Zach, the director and choreographer, asks each dancer to speak about themselves. Discomfort opens into revelation, confession leads to redemption and within the bright, outwardly homogenous chorus, the audience begins to see each dancer’s individuality. From Cassie, the star who just needs the “music and the mirror and the chance to dance,” to Val, a small-town girl with a brand-new big-town body, to Mike, who took his sister’s place in dance class, saying “I can do that.” Based on real Broadway dancers’ stories, as told to fellow dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett, "A Chorus Line" is funny, heartbreaking and refreshingly honest.

When: May 9-12 and May 16-19, 2024