The streets of Victorian England will come to life when Chanticleer Children’s Theater presents the musical "Oliver! JR."

This classic musical is based on the novel "Oliver Twist" by Charles Dickens and adapted from the full-length musical. The show follows a trusting young orphan named Oliver Twist who dreams of finding where he truly belongs.

Chanticleer Children’s Theater only casts children ages 6 to 18 for the production, and children participate for free thanks to donations, grants and sponsorships, including this year's presenting sponsors: Rosemary Pauley and Tim Daugherty, and Richard (Dick) Miller and family.

“I am amazed each year how they grow from day one to opening night,” Director Denise Putman said in a news release. “In eight short weeks they have learned more than 18 songs, memorized lines and know their blocking. I am very proud of each of them and my hope is that they have enjoyed this experience and want to do more shows.”

Opening weekend begins on Sept. 14-17 and the show also runs Sept. 21-24, with showtimes on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are on sale now at PACEArtsIowa.org, at the box office, or over the phone at 712-890-5601.