Charter bus stolen during baseball game

The Carroll Kuemper baseball team lost their charter bus for a short time last night.

The vehicle, a white 2000 motor coach bus, was stolen from the parking lot of 915 N. 21st St. just before 9:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The driver, identified as Jamar Hill, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged on accusations of first degree theft and driving while disqualified.

The bus had been chartered by Carroll Kuemper for a baseball game being played at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson's Baseball Field. The bus was returned to the correct driver.