CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs recognized for commitment to stroke patients

CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs was recently recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines reflecting the latest scientific evidence.
The health care facility earned the "Get With The Guidelines" Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period, according to a news release from the facility.
These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
“CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s ‘Get With The Guidelines’ Stroke initiative,” said Courtney Marquiss, stroke program coordinator for CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs additionally received the Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
The facility was also recognized with the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
“We are pleased to recognize CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for their commitment to stroke care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice-chair of neurology and director of Acute Stroke Services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the 'Get With The Guidelines' quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.