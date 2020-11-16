Children 11 and 14 missing out of New York located by Bluffs police

Two children reported missing out of New York were located during the weekend by Council Bluffs police.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit officer stopped a vehicle with New York license plates traveling 94 mph in a 65 mph zone near Mile Marker 3 on West Interstate-80, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After completing the stop, an officer made contact with a 14-year-old boy driver and his passenger, an 11-year-old girl.

Both juveniles were placed into protective custody. Officials in New York were contacted and are in the process of bringing the juveniles back home, police said.

The names of the juveniles are not being released due to their age.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.