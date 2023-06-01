New members recently joined the boards overseeing Children's Square U.S.A. and its associated foundation.

Joining the Children's Square Board of Directors are Jim Flahive of Hy-Vee, Mia Silva-Laustrup of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and Bruce Lemen of NP Dodge.

Joining the Christian Home Association Foundation Board of Trustees are Cynthia Hume of Werner Enterprises, Gary Hogan of Black Hills Energy and Jacqueline McCloud of the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Board members will serve three-year terms. The board members were elected at their respective annual meetings earlier this year, according to a news release.

“I am excited that these dedicated individuals will serve on our boards,” said Viv Ewing, Children’s Square president and CEO. “Our board members are active members of the community who will work with our leadership team and staff to communicate the mission and vision of Children’s Square and to secure resources that will sustain and grow the work of our agency.”

Children’s Square is a 140-year-old nonprofit organization in Council Bluffs that serves children with mental and behavioral health needs. It serves more than 1,000 children and families in Iowa and Nebreaska each day. Lemen is a great-great grandson of the Rev. J. G. Lemen, who founded Children’s Square in 1882.