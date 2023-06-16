Children’s Square USA is planning an inaugural Walk for Mental Health on July 22.

“We want to raise awareness of the importance of mental health care,” Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square, said in a news release. “This event is an opportunity to enjoy great outdoor physical activity, have fun and fellowship, and support the cause of mental health.”

The walk will run 8 to 10 a.m., and participants may arrive at any time. Walkers can take a half-mile or mile route across the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge into Omaha, and the first 200 walkers will receive a dry-fit Walk for Mental Health shirt.

Family, friends and pets are welcome. The walk will also include a pancake breakfast, activities, raffles and booths.

The cost is $30 per adult walker and free for children under 18. To register, go to childrenssquare.org/walk, email gdwyer@childrenssquare.org or call 712-828-7464.

Children’s Square is a 140-year-old organization in Council Bluffs that serves children with mental and behavioral health needs. It serves more than 1,000 children and families in Iowa and Nebraska each day through mental health services and treatment, early childhood care and education programs, an emergency shelter for children, residential treatment for children and adolescents, and support of foster and adoptive families.

“Children’s Square is proud to work with community partners in providing mental health services,” Ewing said. While we are hosting this walk, there are many local organizations that will be joining us that offer mental, physical and emotional health resources. Information about treatment, services, and care options will be available at the walk.”

Other sponsors include CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Mutual of America Financial Group, Judd Knispel Agency (State Farm Insurance) and Lutheran Family Services. The chairman of the Walk for Mental Health is Bruce Lemen, the great-great grandson of the Rev. J.G. Lemen, who founded Children’s Square in 1882.