Still looking for an excuse to check out TopGolf?

Children’s Square USA will host its annual Chipping in for Children on Thursday, May 18, at the TopGolf driving range and sports entertainment center in Omaha.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to benefit the thousands of children and families in crisis served by Children’s Square each year. It runs from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 908 N. 102nd St. by Westroads Mall.

“We are so grateful for the community support that allows us to provide programs including residential treatment for children with mental and behavioral health needs, emergency shelter for children and early childhood care,” Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square, said in a news release.

In addition to three hours of golfing, the fundraiser will include food and beverages, a silent auction and fun activities.

“TopGolf allows everyone from the experienced golfer to those who have never golfed to have a great evening with a lot of fun,” Ewing said. “Even if you’re not a golfer, don’t let that keep you from joining us. You’ll have a great time and meet some fantastic people while supporting children in need.”

The cost is $100 per person. Register by calling 712-828-7464, emailing changinglives@childrenssquare.org or visiting childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children.