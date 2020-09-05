Children’s Square to host luncheon focusing on creative nonprofit giving

Children’s Square is hosting an event aimed at educating area residents on how they can contribute to nonprofits amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Heritage Society is being held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Children’s Hall in the Lemen Visitor Center on the Children’s Square Campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E.
“The seminar will focus on how you can, in this time of COVID, continue to contribute to nonprofits without hurting your weekly paycheck,” said Mary Ann Hanusa with Children’s Square told the Nonpareil.
Hanusa said the meeting will educate participants on various ways to contribute to nonprofits that do not call for immediate expenditure of funds. Cheryl Clark, vice president of resource development for Children’s Square, and Mary Jewell, trust officer and vice president for TS Prosperity Group, will lead the informational discussion, according to a release.
“The COVID crisis has hit everyone very hard financially. We’re not alone in saying that we are struggling for contributions, as are many, many nonprofits,” Hanusa said. “People don’t necessarily have as much disposal income right now. This is a way to visit with folks to let them know how they can help nonprofits.”
Clark has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and more than 20 years of leadership experience in management and development, the release said.
“We are excited by this opportunity to share ways to invest in our community by helping those with mental and behavioral health needs,” Clark said in the release.
Jewell has 25 years of banking experience and has been with TS Prosperity Group since 2012. She noted in the release that legacy giving is “like planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.”
The event is open to the public, with limited seating to accommodate for social distancing. Lunch will be provided upon conclusion of the event and RSVPs are required. To attend, call 712-322-3700 or email Clark at cclark@childrenssquare.org by Sept. 18.
