Children’s Square to host luncheon focusing on creative nonprofit giving

Children’s Square is hosting an event aimed at educating area residents on how they can contribute to nonprofits amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heritage Society is being held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Children’s Hall in the Lemen Visitor Center on the Children’s Square Campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E.

“The seminar will focus on how you can, in this time of COVID, continue to contribute to nonprofits without hurting your weekly paycheck,” said Mary Ann Hanusa with Children’s Square told the Nonpareil.

Hanusa said the meeting will educate participants on various ways to contribute to nonprofits that do not call for immediate expenditure of funds. Cheryl Clark, vice president of resource development for Children’s Square, and Mary Jewell, trust officer and vice president for TS Prosperity Group, will lead the informational discussion, according to a release.

“The COVID crisis has hit everyone very hard financially. We’re not alone in saying that we are struggling for contributions, as are many, many nonprofits,” Hanusa said. “People don’t necessarily have as much disposal income right now. This is a way to visit with folks to let them know how they can help nonprofits.”