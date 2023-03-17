Children’s Square USA held a brief ceremony Thursday to celebrate the 140th anniversary of its incorporation as a nonprofit organization.

It was on Dec. 23, 1882 that the Rev. Joseph G. and Florence Lemen took the first step toward establishing a children’s home by taking in three girls whose father could not take care of them. However, it wasn’t until March 16, 1883 that the Council Bluffs Home of the Friendless, as it was originally called, was incorporated. The name was changed to Christian Home Association on Jan. 13, 1894, and in 1986, Children’s Square USA was officially added. That has become the name by which the organization is known.

The Rev. Rick Sweenie, senior pastor at First Baptist Church, gave an invocation. First Baptist is the same church Lemen came to Council Bluffs to lead.

A different path started with those three little girls, said Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square. It was a path that would change the Lemens’ lives, as well as those of thousands of children and families.

“As word spread throughout the community, more and more families started bringing their children here,” she said “The Lemen family took the children very seriously — and their care.”

At first, they cared for the children in their own home, which once stood where the Lemen Visitor Center is now located, Ewing said.

Eighteen months after the organization’s incorporation, Lemen resigned his pastorate at First Baptist to focus on the children’s home’s mission.

More recently, the Children’s Square Children’s Center was the first, and is the oldest, licensed child care center in Council Bluffs, Ewing said.

To close the ceremony, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh read a proclamation designating March 16, 2023 Christian Home Association-Children’s Square USA Day, and Ewing placed a wreath on display in the Lemen Center’s lobby in honor of the Lemen family.

Children’s Square is a private, nonprofit organization that cares for children and families in need and teaches skills for hope and opportunity, according to its website. It offers day care and preschool programs, as well as specialized treatment for children with behavioral, emotional and psychiatric needs.