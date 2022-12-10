Children's Square celebrates 140th anniversary with reception, program

Children’s Square USA celebrated its 140th anniversary Friday with alumni, community members and descendants of the organization’s founders, the Rev. Joseph G. and Florence Lemen.

“We’re really proud of the rich history we have in the community in regard to improving the lives of children,” said Viv Ewing, president and CEO.

The mission began on Dec. 23, 1882 when the Lemens took in the three daughters of a poor widower who had lost his wife and his job in the wake of the Flood of 1881 and insisted that he could not properly care for them. More children followed, and soon the Lemens were operating a refuge for the orphaned and destitute.

On March 16, 1883, the Council Bluffs Home of the Friendless Association was incorporated, and Joseph Lemen resigned his pastorate 18 months later to concentrate on the home’s mission. The organization later became the Christian Home Association-Children’s Square USA.

Margaret Lemen, who was married to the late David Lemen, great-grandson of the founders and the last member of the Lemen family to serve as CEO of the Christian Home Association, shared some of her memories of the campus. When they moved to a house on campus, there were two big dormitories — one for boys and one for girls — a large administration building, a cafeteria and kitchen and the chapel.

Margaret Lemen said Children’s Square has always had “excellent leadership.” That continued after administration was handed off to people outside the family. She noted that, under Carol Wood, the doors were replaced with cottages, “which was a much better atmosphere for children.” Wood worked at Children’s Square for 48 years — the last 28 as president and CEO.

Margaret Lemen also expressed confidence in Ewing’s leadership.

“She has jumped right in and provided excellent ideas and leadership,” she said.

Bruce Lemen, son of David and Margaret, said what struck him about his father working at Children’s Square was the “service aspect.”

“My dad really loved working at the Christian Home,” he said.

Bruce Lemen said it taught him how important it is to help others.

“What would have happened to those three kids if J.G. (Lemen) had not answered the call? If God’s putting something on your heart to do something, there’s a reason for that,” he said.

Todd Lemen, nephew of David and Margaret, grew up in Omaha but remembers visiting them at Children’s Square.

“As a child, I came to understand the word ‘orphanage’ while riding home back to Omaha,” he said.

Todd said his parents told him it was a privilege and responsibility to care for orphans.

“If faith without works is dead, then faith with works and action is very much alive,” he said. “What you do has the potential to last. I wake up in the morning, and one of the first things I’ve learned to do is to ask ‘what can I do to be of best service to the people you put in front of me today?’”

Children’s Square, its board and its staff have exemplified that, Todd said.

The organization, headquartered in Council Bluffs with an office in Omaha, serves over 1,000 children and families every year, according to information from Children’s Square. Programs include childcare and preschool, mental health counseling services, emergency shelter services for children, a special education program for children in first through 12th grade, residential treatment for children and adolescents experiencing serious emotional and mental health challenges, foster care, adoption and aftercare services for young adults who have aged out of foster care. In addition, Children’s Square recruits, trains and supports resource families that provide foster, adoptive and relative care throughout Southwest Iowa and the Omaha metropolitan area. www.Childrenssquare.org.

And the organization wants to do even more, Ewing said.

“Our goal is to increase services so we’re serving up to 2,000 children per year,” she said.

Ewing also hopes to add a crisis stabilization program for children, she said.

Two Children’s Square alumni, Cleon Babcock and Omar Saxen-Clark, told their stories during the program. The Nonpareil will share those in a future article.