Descendants of Rev. J.G. Lemen, the founder of Children’s Square in Council Bluffs, enjoy a reunion on the Children's Square campus on June 30, 2023. They viewed historical artifacts and discussed the history of Children’s Square.

The group included relatives from Texas, Washington state, Michigan, New Mexico, Council Bluffs and Omaha. The Lemen family reunion was the first of its kind to be held at Children’s Square.