Children's Square Jason Awards set for Nov. 4

The Children’s Square U.S.A. Jason Awards will be held on Nov. 4.

The Jason Awards event is held annually to recognize individuals, couples, organizations and businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square, the organization’s board said in announcing the date.

The 2021 award recipients are Dan Kinney, Sr., retired president of Iowa Western Community College, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen and Cleon Babcock with the Board of Directors for the American Parliamentarian Association and Children’s Square Alumni.

The annual event will be held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, the Children’s Square Board of Directors announced. A reception and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., with the dinner and program to follow.

The recipients’ lives and work, “exemplify the vision, courage and will needed to embrace opportunities and challenges in life,” the board said.

The Jason Award itself is a 14-inch bronze sculpture of a little boy, “full of hope and optimism, running full tilt toward the future.”