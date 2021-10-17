Children's Square Jason Awards set for Nov. 4

The Children’s Square U.S.A. Jason Awards will be held on Nov. 4.
The Jason Awards event is held annually to recognize individuals, couples, organizations and businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square, the organization’s board said in announcing the date.
The 2021 award recipients are Dan Kinney, Sr., retired president of Iowa Western Community College, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen and Cleon Babcock with the Board of Directors for the American Parliamentarian Association and Children’s Square Alumni.
The annual event will be held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, the Children’s Square Board of Directors announced. A reception and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., with the dinner and program to follow.
The recipients’ lives and work, “exemplify the vision, courage and will needed to embrace opportunities and challenges in life,” the board said.
The Jason Award itself is a 14-inch bronze sculpture of a little boy, “full of hope and optimism, running full tilt toward the future.”
“The award represents the value we place on our children and the awesome responsibility we have in preparing them for the future,” Children’s Square President and CEO Debbie Orduna said in a release. “Nearly 90 awards have been presented to outstanding community leaders since the inception of the awards in 1986.”
The theme for 2021 is Heroes for Hope. The board said it is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize not only the everyday heroes in our community (and beyond) that support children and families, but our amazing staff who show up every day to make sure our children and families have what they need to succeed.
More information on attending the event is available at childrenssquare.org.