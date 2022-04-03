Children's Square names Ewing president and CEO

The Children’s Square U.S.A. Board of Directors said Sunday it has named Viv Ewing its new president and CEO.

The board unanimously approved the hire at its March 31 meeting. Board Chair Emma Chance notified Children’s Square staff following the board meeting, according to a release from the organization.

“The board is very excited to announce Viv Ewing as our next CEO and president. Having served as vice president of development and interim president and CEO, Viv can use her knowledge and experiences to hit the ground running,” Chance said in a release. “Having worked in the children and family services arena, she brings a wealth of experiences and expertise in executive leadership, human resources, accreditation, budget management, legislative affairs and donor cultivation. We love her dedication and commitment to not only Children’s Square and its mission, but also to our community and metro area.”

Ewing initially joined Children’s Square in January of 2021 as vice president of development and has been serving as interim president and CEO since January of 2022. As Ewing transitions to her new role, she said she is excited to use her diverse talents and executive level leadership experience to advance the Children’s Square mission.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the president and CEO of Children’s Square U.S.A. It is a dream job and an incredible opportunity to further the mission of serving at-risk children and families in the community in new and innovative ways and building on past success,” Ewing said in the release. “I’m really excited about this role, in part, because of my 25 plus years of executive leadership in the human services field.

That experience includes time as president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, vice President of administration for PromiseShip, major donor development, legislative advocacy, human resources background, organizational development change management expertise and community board leadership, she said.

“I have been so impressed and learned that the staff gives 110% all day, seven days a week, ensuring that quality programs are provided,” she said about Children’s Square staff. “I look forward to working with our staff on expanding our trauma-informed care and wrap-around services.”

Transition Committee Chair Phil Taylor said Ewing’s performance with the organization, along with her extensive experience in various leadership positions in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area made her the perfect fit to assume the top leadership role at Children’s Square.

“We were fortunate to have so many talented candidates interested in leading Children’s Square,” Taylor said. “Viv’s unique and extensive background leading both for profit and nonprofit organizations, along with her passion for Children’s Square made her stand out from an incredibly talented field of candidates. Combine all of that with the job Viv has done as vice president of Development and interim president and CEO, and I can tell you our board of directors are extremely optimistic about the future of Children’s Square under Viv’s direction.”

Ewing officially began her new duties at Children’s Square on April 1.

For information about Children’s Square go to childrenssquare.org or contact Chance at 712-310-3395 or Taylor at 402-960-1171.