Children's Square to honor three in virtual Jason Awards Ceremony
Children's Square to honor three in virtual Jason Awards Ceremony

New 'Jason' statue unveiled at Children's Square

The "Jason" statue is flanked by Children's Square U.S.A. students in Council Bluffs on July 25, 2013. 

 KYLE BRUGGEMANN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Three “trailblazers” will be honored during the Children’s Square USA Virtual Jason Awards on Thursday.

The virtual program will begin at 7 p.m.

“In an abundance of caution, the difficult decision was made to hold the awards virtually,” a press release from Children’s Square stated.

The Jason Awards are held annually to recognize individuals, couples, organizations and businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square USA, which is: to teach each child, every day, the values and life skills essential to a successful life -- one full of caring and contribution. Jason Award recipients exemplify excellence, caring, vision and success.

“It is our belief that children are this nation’s most valuable resource, and their families are the most important factor in their development,” the press release stated.

The 139-year-old agency provides wrap-around services for the entire family.

Additional details on the virtual program will be posted on the Children’s Square website at www.childrenssquare.org.

This year’s award recipients will include Cleon Babcock, Dan Kinney and Susan Christensen.

