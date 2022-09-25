Children's Square U.S.A. to hold in-person Jason Awards Ceremony

This year’s Jason Awards recipients are Dr. Carl Heinrich, retired president of Iowa Western Community College; Matt Wilber and the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office Juvenile Division; and Richard Webb, President & CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, according to a press release from Children’s Square.

The Jason Awards event is held annually to recognize individuals, couples, organizations and businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square U.S.A. Jason Award recipients demonstrate an extraordinary degree of caring, contribution and commitment to children, families, communities and related causes. Their lives and work exemplify the vision, courage and will needed to embrace opportunities and challenges in life.

The Jason Award itself is a 14-inch bronze sculpture of a little boy, full of hope and optimism, running “full tilt” toward the future.

“The award represents the value we place on our children and the awesome responsibility we have in preparing them for the future,” said Dr. Viv Ewing, president and CEO in the press release. “Over 90 awards have been presented to outstanding community leaders since the inception of the awards in 1986.”

The theme for 2022 is “Heroes for Hope.” It is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize not only the everyday heroes in our community (and beyond) that support children and families, but the Children’s Square staff who show up every day to make sure the children and families have what they need to succeed, the press release stated.

Event sponsors to date include Lozier, Hy-Vee, PowerTech, Polina and Bob Schlott, Silverstone Group HUB, Joseph Thornton, Smith Peterson Law Firm, Iowa Western Community College, TS Bank, The Daily Nonpareil, US Bank, Scott and Susan Hartman, Friends of Children’s Square U.S.A., Dr. Tom and Jeanette Schierbrock, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dennis and Cindi Keithley, Lund-Ross Constructors, Paul and Lisa Gilmore, Security National Bank, Dr. Alan and Cordie Fisher, Dr. John Marshall, Union Pharmacy, Frontier Wealth Management, American Western Corporation, Thermal Services, Midstates Bank, Schroer and Associates, Ed and Emma Chance, the Doll Family, Jim and Becky Burgart, Barb Schlott. More information on attending the event is available at childrenssquare.org/jason-awards.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Phil Taylor, chief administrative officer at Children’s Square at 712-828-7456 or ptaylor@childrenssquare.org.