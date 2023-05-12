If your golf game isn’t exactly at the top, don’t worry. Register for Children’s Square USA’s Chipping in for Children.

The annual benefit golf tournament will run from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at TopGolf, 908 N. 102nd St. in Omaha.

Proceeds will directly benefit the thousands of children and families in crisis the nonprofit serves every year, according to a press release from Children’s Square.

“We are so grateful for the community support that allows us to provide programs including residential treatment for children with mental and behavioral health needs, emergency shelter for children and early childhood care,” said Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square.

The fundraiser will begin with registration at 4:30 p.m., and golf play will begin at 5 p.m. The evening will include food and beverages, a silent auction and fun activities.

“TopGolf allows everyone, from the experienced golfer to those who have never golfed, to have a great evening and meet some fantastic people, while supporting children in need,” Ewing said. “Please join us!”

Those planning to attend the golf event are asked to register by calling 712-828-7464, emailing changinglives@childrenssquare.org or signing up online at childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children.

TopGolf has gained national popularity with its indoor-outdoor driving range, climate-controlled hitting bays and lively atmosphere. Omaha TopGolf is the only facility of its kind in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.

Children’s Square USA, 520 N. Seventh St. in Council Bluffs, is a nonprofit organization that has operated in the city for 140 years to care for children and families in need. Over 1,000 children and families in Iowa and Nebraska are served each day through early childhood care and education programs, counseling services, emergency services for children, residential treatment for children and adolescents and support of foster and adoptive families.