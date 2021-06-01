Children's Square warming up for golf event at Topgolf

Children’s Square USA will hold its annual golf event, Chipping for Children, on June 21 at Topgolf Omaha, 908 N. 102nd St.
The fundraiser, with the theme “Drive the Dream,” will begin with a social and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by golf from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Raffle prizes, food and beverages will be offered.
The nonprofit organization first held the benefit at Topgolf last year, when restaurants and clubhouses were closed because of the pandemic, said Viv Ewing, PhD, vice president of development.
“We reimagined the event and investigated the option of having it at Topgolf when it was still new to Omaha,” she said.
About 110 people attended last year, and organizers are hoping for more this year, Ewing said.
“The feedback we received was very positive,” she said. “It was a fun environment.”
The venue is a welcoming place for golfers and non-golfers alike, Ewing said.
“It’s so open and flexible, you don’t have to be good at golf,” she said. “You don’t even have to know how to golf.”
As far as that goes, guests can choose to golf or just sit with their team and enjoy food and drinks, Ewing said. Indeed, Topgolf is as much a gathering place as it is a golfing place.
“It’s a celebration place,” she said. “It’s one of those places where you can have a great time, no matter who you are. It is certainly a fun venue.”
This year for the first time, supporters will be able to bid on silent auction items in advance. Auction items will include wine baskets, a grill, Harry Potter collectibles, gift cards to restaurants, trips and more. Items will be posted in early June on the Children’s Square website at childrenssquare.org.
The event is a fundraiser for Children’s Square USA, which has been serving children and families in the metro area for 138 years and serves 1,000 vulnerable children and families each day.
Funds raised through the event will support programs and services for children.
Registration is $100 per individual or $600 per team of six. To register, go to childrenssquare.org/annual-sponsorship-2021/ or call 712-322-3700.