Children's Square warming up for golf event at Topgolf

Children’s Square USA will hold its annual golf event, Chipping for Children, on June 21 at Topgolf Omaha, 908 N. 102nd St.

The fundraiser, with the theme “Drive the Dream,” will begin with a social and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by golf from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Raffle prizes, food and beverages will be offered.

The nonprofit organization first held the benefit at Topgolf last year, when restaurants and clubhouses were closed because of the pandemic, said Viv Ewing, PhD, vice president of development.

“We reimagined the event and investigated the option of having it at Topgolf when it was still new to Omaha,” she said.

About 110 people attended last year, and organizers are hoping for more this year, Ewing said.

“The feedback we received was very positive,” she said. “It was a fun environment.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The venue is a welcoming place for golfers and non-golfers alike, Ewing said.

“It’s so open and flexible, you don’t have to be good at golf,” she said. “You don’t even have to know how to golf.”