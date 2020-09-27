Christian Home Association/Children's Square U.S.A hosting fundraiser at Topgolf

The Christian Home Association/Children’s Square U.S.A. is hosting its annual Chip in for Children event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St. in Omaha.
This yearly event is usually held in the spring but was postponed due to COVID restrictions, event coordinators said through a news release.
“Holding our event at Topgolf allows us to continue our golf tradition while still providing for social distancing and other precautionary measures,” said Cheryl Clark, vice president of resource development at Children’s Square.
Topgolf has gained national popularity with its indoor-outdoor driving range, climate-controlled hitting bays and lively atmosphere. Omaha Topgolf opened in July and is the only facility of its kind within the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
The Children’s Square fundraiser kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and includes food and beverages, a silent auction of sports-themed items and opportunities for a hole-in-one prize of $10,000, the release says.
Clark added, “The Topgolf experience allows everyone from the experienced golfer to those who have never golfed to have a great evening with a lot of fun. We welcome you to join us.”
Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the children and families in need who are in the care of Children’s Square. Those planning to attend the golf event are asked to RSVP by calling 712-325-5843.
Children’s Square is a nonprofit organization that has operated for 137 years in Council Bluffs to care for children and families in need.
Over 1,000 children and families are served daily through early childhood care and education programs, counseling services, emergency services for children, residential treatment for children and adolescents and support of foster and adoptive families in both Iowa and Nebraska.
Children’s Square is located at North Sixth Street and Avenue E.
