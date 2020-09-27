Christian Home Association/Children's Square U.S.A hosting fundraiser at Topgolf

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Christian Home Association/Children’s Square U.S.A. is hosting its annual Chip in for Children event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St. in Omaha.

This yearly event is usually held in the spring but was postponed due to COVID restrictions, event coordinators said through a news release.

“Holding our event at Topgolf allows us to continue our golf tradition while still providing for social distancing and other precautionary measures,” said Cheryl Clark, vice president of resource development at Children’s Square.

Topgolf has gained national popularity with its indoor-outdoor driving range, climate-controlled hitting bays and lively atmosphere. Omaha Topgolf opened in July and is the only facility of its kind within the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

The Children’s Square fundraiser kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and includes food and beverages, a silent auction of sports-themed items and opportunities for a hole-in-one prize of $10,000, the release says.

Clark added, “The Topgolf experience allows everyone from the experienced golfer to those who have never golfed to have a great evening with a lot of fun. We welcome you to join us.”