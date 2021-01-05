City: Airport fire ‘not suspicious in nature’

The cause of the fire last week at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport was “not suspicious in nature,” according to a press release distributed Monday by the City of Council Bluffs.

That was the conclusion of officials at the Council Bluffs Fire Department, the press release stated.

However, exactly what did cause the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was reported at 6:41 a.m. Dec. 30 by a member of the airport staff. Three engines, two trucks, two rescue squads and an assistant chief were dispatched to the scene, Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said last week.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the maintenance end of Hangar D, he said. Equipment used to maintain runways and other facilities is stored in that area, he said, and airplanes are stored in other parts of the building.

The airport was closed for about an hour, Executive Director Andy Biller said.

“That’s done as a normal precaution whenever emergency vehicles are present on the grounds,” he said.