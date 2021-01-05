 Skip to main content
City: Airport fire ‘not suspicious in nature’
City: Airport fire 'not suspicious in nature'

20201231_new_airportfire

Fire damage is seen on the outside of a hangar at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The cause of the fire last week at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport was “not suspicious in nature,” according to a press release distributed Monday by the City of Council Bluffs.

That was the conclusion of officials at the Council Bluffs Fire Department, the press release stated.

However, exactly what did cause the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was reported at 6:41 a.m. Dec. 30 by a member of the airport staff. Three engines, two trucks, two rescue squads and an assistant chief were dispatched to the scene, Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said last week.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the maintenance end of Hangar D, he said. Equipment used to maintain runways and other facilities is stored in that area, he said, and airplanes are stored in other parts of the building.

The airport was closed for about an hour, Executive Director Andy Biller said.

“That’s done as a normal precaution whenever emergency vehicles are present on the grounds,” he said.

Biller said maintenance equipment and tenant aircraft were damaged in the fire — one airplane heavily, and others not as seriously. The cost of the damages was still being determined Monday.

The building contains leased hangars for eight planes, he said.

Now, multiple agencies are trying to determine the cause of the blaze, according to the press release.

“The cause is still under investigation and will be for an extended period,” the release stated.

