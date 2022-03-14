City budget to shrink; property tax levy will still edge up slightly

The City of Council Bluffs’ budget for Fiscal Year 2023 calls for a reduction in spending of $7,927,019 from the FY2022 budget, or 7.4%. Most of the reduction is in spending for capital projects, which will decline by $14,351,002. That’s in addition to $4 million that was trimmed from a preliminary budget by putting off projects and keeping some positions open, Mayor Matt Walsh said.

In spite of that, property taxes will be increased by $0.29559 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, bringing it to $17.82559 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, according to the budget document.

The City Council will vote on the budget at its meeting tonight, which starts at 7 p.m.

“We have held down the levy because of COVID,” Walsh said. “We can’t continue to do that. Last year was the lowest levy in 18 years. We never like to raise the tax levy. We fully comprehend that property taxes are a burden to many, and we don’t take that lightly.”

The city’s tax base increased 5.7% because of new construction, Walsh said. Gaming tax revenue is expected to be up $800,000, and hotel-motel tax revenue is estimated to be up $400,000, the budget shows.

However, the city will receive $11,438,339 less in state, federal and other government grants and funding. In addition, it will lose $3.3 million because of a change in a franchise tax. The city agreed in 2011 to cap the fee -- which is paid by MidAmerican Energy Co., Black Hills Energy and Cox Cablevision – at $500,000. Walsh said he was not aware of the agreement when he took office in January 2014 and did not implement the cap.

Total revenue is estimated at $176,253,364, and total expenditures are budgeted at $187,905,252, according to the budget.

“A lot of that is timing with our building projects,” said Kristi Meckna, director of finance. “We have to spend it first and then turn in receipts for reimbursement.”

On the expense side, city salaries and wages will be up 4.37%, pension costs will be down 2.28%, group health insurance will be up 6.53% ($764,000) and property-liability insurance is going up 3.36% ($47,000). Debt service will see a slight increase -- $59,735.

“We pay off a certain amount of debt each year and add back in a comparable amount,” Walsh said. “We try and keep the debt the same.”

The city was awarded $24.8 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, Walsh said. It received half of the money last May, and he expects the other half to arrive this May. A portion of the funds have been spent on new radios, body cams and a new ambulance.

“Most of that money we still have,” he said. “We want to spend it to make a long-term difference for the community. We hope to spend it on stuff that will generate revenue in the future,” such as construction of new housing.

Project spending does not occur until determined and approved by the council, the budget summary stated. Unspent ARPA dollars are classified as unearned revenue until expense is incurred. All revenues and expenditures related to ARPA are handled in a special revenue fund.

