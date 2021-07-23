City collected 2,568 tons of debris after storms

According to the Council Bluffs Public Works Department, city crews collected a total 2,568 tons of tree debris after the storms on July 10.
The collection period was July 10 to July 17, with loads delivered to the Council Bluffs Recycling Center.
The total includes 2,660 free loads from residential locations and 467 paid loads from residential locations, totaling 1,416 tons. Public Works collected 536 loads in the city, totaling 1,104 tons, while the Parks Department collected 60 loads, good for 48 tons.
City Engineer Matt Cox said the 2,568 tons equals 52.88% of last year’s collection amount.