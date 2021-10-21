City Council candidate forum discusses city growth, challenges and more

The four Council Bluffs City Council candidates responded to a series of questions during a forum over Zoom Tuesday afternoon — moderated by Drew Kamp, CEO and president of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Health care professional Lindsey Danielsen, retired firefighter Steve Gorman, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson made brief opening statements to begin the forum.
Danielsen currently holds a chair position on the Council Bluffs City Planning Commission. She was appointed in 2013.
“With that experience I have a lot of knowledge of what our city needs as far as growth and that’s primarily my platform,” Danielsen said. “Just getting affordable housing to our city and bringing new members to our city and keeping them here.”
Gorman said he plans to make City Council his full time job if he’s elected. He worked as a journeyman electrician after high school and joined the Council Bluffs Fire Department when he was 30-years-old.
“I bring to the table both private and public sector work,” Gorman said.
Hunter said he’s always been proud to be from Council Bluffs and has had some great opportunities from the city.
“I’ve had some great opportunities and I feel inspired to run for City Council to make sure my little daughter, my nieces and nephews and just these younger kids, the younger generation have good opportunities as well, and a place that they can be proud to call home,” he said.
Peterson said he loves the culture, diversity and history of Council Bluffs and one of his main reasons for running is improving economic development — knocking down barriers for small businesses.
“(Council Bluffs) is a big city, but it’s got a small town vibe, which I really love,” Peterson said. “We have almost everything you would need in this community, without having to go outside.”
Kamp started off the forum by asking the candidates how they will make sure positive momentum continues in Council Bluffs.
Danielsen touched on making sure the city is bringing the correct businesses to Council Bluffs.
“What I mean by that is making sure that (the businesses) apply to the area,” she said. “So we want to know our market and what we’re looking to obtain in those areas.”
If elected, Danielson wants to continue to provide affordable housing, especially for the elderly individuals who are on fixed incomes.
“With affordable housing I think it’s important to note what areas of town we need to update as far as our comprehensive plan,” she said.
Gorman brought up the industrial park south of town and how it could be utilized for new and current businesses. A local company Gorman thinks would work better in the industrial park is Conagra.
“I think it would be better served down in that area,” he said. “It would move an industry that brings trucking into neighborhoods.”
Gorman said he wants to work with neighborhood associations throughout the community and work with the 712 Initiative.
“We have several neighborhood associations within the community that bring a lot to the table,” he said. “I’ll work with our school board and the chamber to bring young families and increase opportunities here.”
Hunter noted that he’s seen a lot of positive momentum through younger generations wanting to get involved in the community.
“We want the public to participate as much as they can and to share ideas and to engage those opportunities,” Hunter said. “So, just raising public awareness and educating the public that communication piece is key.”
People get excited when the feel invested in the community and their opinions are being heard, he said. Hunter wants to keep the public engaged and involved in the city.
“That’s what I want to bring to the table is just that ability to be a communicator, to get with people in the community and let them know what’s going on and to continue that positive momentum.”
Peterson joined the forum at a later time and wasn’t able to respond to this question, but in a previous interview with the Nonpareil, Peterson said he recognizes a movement is occurring in Council Bluffs.
The movement starves for new ideas, talent and business opportunities that should be nested in a strategy to promote growth in Council Bluffs,” he said previously.
Items that Peterson thinks could help Council Bluffs continue to grow are eliminating hurdles that small businesses face, providing more opportunities for youth and families and improving the quality and functionality of the community by “taking a hard look at (Council Bluffs) infrastructure.”
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed asked as we face increasing frequency of long term disasters, what are each of the candidates commitments to investing in supporting emergency and disaster preparedness and mitigation funding and resources?
Hunter said this question hit home with him as his family’s land along the Missouri River was wiped away by the 2011 flood.
“The flood came and just ate all of that up, just devastated our family and many families along that area,” he said. “Flooding in particular, it can just be so devastating in literally just the blink of an eye.”
Hunter said it’s important to be prepared while being fiscally responsible as Council Bluffs is a “river town.” Hunter also touched on the importance of paying attention to levees as they get recertified.
“But we can do a lot to prepare to mitigate some of that and I pledge to make a commitment on whatever we can do, you know from the city stands to standpoint,” he said.
Peterson said it’s important to be prepared before the flood, during the flood and after a flood.
“That comes along with the financial resources team, and overall, getting ready to go combat (the flood),” he said. “Again it’s hard, you have to be fiscally responsible, but I think there does have to be dollars put towards.”
There needs to be policies and procedures to be prepared for situations like this, he said.
“We can’t put it on the back burner because we never know when these things are going to happen,” he said.
If elected he wants a team to make sure the city is prepared, because the city needs to prepared for the best and worst outcomes, Peterson said.
Danielsen said the biggest thing is being proactive and having committees in place to go over the worst possible scenarios and having plans for those situations.
“I don’t want to be reactive, I want to be proactive and have programs in place that are set up for every situation,” she said.
An idea Danielsen has is having different groups cover different districts and having little committees throughout the city to make sure there are specific plans in specific areas.
“(A flood) is probably going to probably happen again and obviously we don’t want it to, but making sure the levees are up to par is a big concern,” she said.
Gorman said this is an issue he can bring knowledge and experience to as he was one of the many who responded to the floods and other incidents within the community that needed mitigating.
“It’s going to take pre-planning, educating our firefighters, working with our local fire department, police health departments and the county health department.”
Gorman also touched on working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We got to work with the corps of engineers, they’re the ones that control the water flow,” he said. “The river levees are all controlled by the core.”
Kamp asked what the candidates see as the biggest opportunity as well as the biggest challenge in Council Bluffs.
Gorman said the biggest opportunity in Council Bluffs is the West Broadway corridor system and continuing to develop the west end at a greater pace.
“I think one of the biggest difficulties we have in our community is sometimes getting past the impression that Omaha puts on us at times,” Gorman said. “You know, they look down on us a little bit, and we need to push back on that. This is a great community.”
Hunter said the biggest opportunity we have in really any community is the individuals within it and educating the youth within Council Bluffs and retaining them.
“The biggest challenge is what we’re doing to retain (kids),” he said. “It really is a multi faceted issue. Education is a piece, the workforce development job opportunities, housing, infrastructure, but I think the biggest challenge is just what we can do to really allow as many people as possible, allow them the opportunity to invest their resources.”
Peterson agreed with Hunter on opportunities for youth in Council Bluffs including programs within the community and school districts to get children ready for the future. Another opportunity he touched on was bringing more businesses to Council Bluffs.
“I think the biggest challenge is growth and retention. Our population hasn’t grown by more than 100 in I know, the last at least 30 years,” he said. Getting people, attracting people to move here, retaining people, getting former residents to come back, kids that leave and go after school to come back here and start a family.”
The biggest opportunity Danielsen said was the West corridor project going on currently, and how it will make that area of town more attractive and bring more people into the community.
She said a big challenge is getting the community to believe in what the city is doing.
“Sometimes we don’t always see the results,” she said. “And usually, that can be frustrating to people when they’re not really certain what we’re doing, or if we actually have their best interests in mind.
“But, you know, at the end of the day we’re all working really hard and we have.”
Other questions and topics were discussed during the forum. To watch the full discussion, visit bit.ly/3lWEOfp.