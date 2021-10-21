City Council candidate forum discusses city growth, challenges and more

Peterson said it’s important to be prepared before the flood, during the flood and after a flood.

“That comes along with the financial resources team, and overall, getting ready to go combat (the flood),” he said. “Again it’s hard, you have to be fiscally responsible, but I think there does have to be dollars put towards.”

There needs to be policies and procedures to be prepared for situations like this, he said.

“We can’t put it on the back burner because we never know when these things are going to happen,” he said.

If elected he wants a team to make sure the city is prepared, because the city needs to prepared for the best and worst outcomes, Peterson said.

Danielsen said the biggest thing is being proactive and having committees in place to go over the worst possible scenarios and having plans for those situations.

“I don’t want to be reactive, I want to be proactive and have programs in place that are set up for every situation,” she said.

An idea Danielsen has is having different groups cover different districts and having little committees throughout the city to make sure there are specific plans in specific areas.