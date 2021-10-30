City Council candidate questions: Chris Peterson

What can the city do to help local businesses succeed in Council Bluffs?

I believe we should create incentives to attract small business and develop means to help with retention. In the past we have utilized tools like TIF to attract business, but I think we could also be competitive in finding ways to prevent them from leaving or jumping across the river.

There are lots of COVID-19 recovery fund dollars available and as your next city councilman, I will work to address the shortfalls caused by the pandemic, especially with regard to planned expansions and development that was merely halted.

What can the city do to bring affordable housing to Council Bluffs? What are the barriers to this effort?

I think we need to collaborate with the 712 Initiative and NeighborWorks to address these areas of need. They have systems in place and funding streams that we can leverage to make those pots of money larger and more effective. We should also take a strong look at in-fill housing, in combination with city funds, to help with the potential to rehab existing homes. To combat affordable housing, we should conduct continual assessments and evaluate neighboring municipalities to see what is working, what is not and where we can adopt lessons learned.