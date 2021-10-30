City Council candidate questions: Chris Peterson

What can the city do to help local businesses succeed in Council Bluffs?
I believe we should create incentives to attract small business and develop means to help with retention. In the past we have utilized tools like TIF to attract business, but I think we could also be competitive in finding ways to prevent them from leaving or jumping across the river.
There are lots of COVID-19 recovery fund dollars available and as your next city councilman, I will work to address the shortfalls caused by the pandemic, especially with regard to planned expansions and development that was merely halted.
What can the city do to bring affordable housing to Council Bluffs? What are the barriers to this effort?
I think we need to collaborate with the 712 Initiative and NeighborWorks to address these areas of need. They have systems in place and funding streams that we can leverage to make those pots of money larger and more effective. We should also take a strong look at in-fill housing, in combination with city funds, to help with the potential to rehab existing homes. To combat affordable housing, we should conduct continual assessments and evaluate neighboring municipalities to see what is working, what is not and where we can adopt lessons learned.
There will always be barriers. We are somewhat landlocked, so expansion is tough, but by collaborating with Pottawattamie County and taking advantage of development opportunities, we most certainly will have the room to grow.
What can the city do to address the homelessness issue in Council Bluffs?
The city needs to utilize the existing programs such as New Visions Homelessness services to try and reintegrate homeless people back into society. We also need to take a heavy look at the mental health piece. Heartland Family Services has a myriad of programming designed around helping those with mental health issues, which is a leading contributor to homelessness.
Furthermore, there is a community task force made up of police, business owners, and human services agencies that meet regularly — and as a councilman I plan to attend whenever possible. We are currently working on a foundational approach on how and where to start. More people need to be at these meetings with the focus of solutions rather than arguments.
Another key opportunity is a partnership with Pottawattamie County as they kick off their “Tiny Homes” project to help the area homeless Veteran population. The location will be off N. 15th St. in Council Bluffs, nearby other important services we already offer. The overall project will surely provide some useful insight that we can model elsewhere within the city for the regular at-risk and homeless populations.
The city is surveying citizens on the use of federal COVID-19 recovery funds. What should the city focus on in spending those funds?
I strongly feel we can utilize these in several ways. We need to use it for small business loans, supporting our infrastructure needs like streets, sewer and broadband, and finally the replacement for our losses — dealing with the pandemic was not exactly cheap to both the local government and our private industry.
I think we can be creative and use the funds for job training, accelerated hiring/rehiring practices, and possibly for childcare assistance. We should also look at spending some of it on industry and business districts that will positively tie back into our infrastructure.
Lastly, let’s take a look into the tourism and hospitality industry. I think the city can diversify these recovery funds to help out several entities community wide to make us bounce back stronger and better than ever.
How will you benefit the City Council if elected?
I believe I will benefit the City Council if I am elected by the wealth of knowledge and experience I have gained in my personal and professional life while living in Council Bluffs for over 35 years. I plan to be an effective communicator with current council members, department heads and the mayor. I will bring my experience from my professional career while serving youth and their families, as well as a financial background from participation in the non-profit sector and community boards.
I am always one to “challenge the process” and won’t just accept the status quo. I don’t have issues with having the tough conversations that need to be had both citizens and fellow members of the city council. I have a tremendous amount of passion, which fuels my drive to make Council Bluffs a premiere destination to live, work and play. No one will work harder to ensure the voice of the taxpayer is heard loudly.