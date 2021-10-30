City Council candidate questions: Lindsey Danielsen

What can the city do to help local businesses succeed in Council Bluffs?
We need to ensure businesses are placed in areas of town that are appropriate for that market and audience. Continuing to reduce regulations wherever it is practical.
What can the city do to bring affordable housing to Council Bluffs? What are the barriers to this effort?
This is something we are working very diligently on currently. Almost every month, the City Planning Commission sees new projects proposed to ensure we bring new housing to town. Collaborating with investors and working on grants is key.
In addition, working with The 712 Initiative, Neighborworks and other programs like that is beneficial to bring properties back to the tax rolls and upgrading neighborhoods.
A big barrier now is the material cost to build is so high.
What can the city do to address the homelessness issue in Council Bluffs?
First and foremost, we need rehabilitation programs, specifically community programs. If we can revisit the incentives given to these organizations that are assisting this population, that would be a start.
I would like to consider partnering with local businesses to provide employment and housing. It could be a win, win with the job market the way it is.
The city is surveying citizens on the use of federal COVID-19 recovery funds. What should the city focus on in spending those funds?
I would like to review the survey and get a good idea of the citizens input, as I am sure there will be many good ideas. I think the funds should be used to repair infrastructure, such as repairing roads, storm drains, sewers, etc. to relieve the tax burden on all of us in the city.
How will you benefit the City Council if elected?
If elected, I know that I will bring the most value to the Council with my City Planning Commission experience and commitment to the community. I believe I make common sense decisions, and I promise to never forget whose money the City Council is spending. I will be a positive voice, and electing me will maintain diversity.