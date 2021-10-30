City Council candidate questions: Lindsey Danielsen

What can the city do to help local businesses succeed in Council Bluffs?

We need to ensure businesses are placed in areas of town that are appropriate for that market and audience. Continuing to reduce regulations wherever it is practical.

What can the city do to bring affordable housing to Council Bluffs? What are the barriers to this effort?

This is something we are working very diligently on currently. Almost every month, the City Planning Commission sees new projects proposed to ensure we bring new housing to town. Collaborating with investors and working on grants is key.

In addition, working with The 712 Initiative, Neighborworks and other programs like that is beneficial to bring properties back to the tax rolls and upgrading neighborhoods.

A big barrier now is the material cost to build is so high.

What can the city do to address the homelessness issue in Council Bluffs?

First and foremost, we need rehabilitation programs, specifically community programs. If we can revisit the incentives given to these organizations that are assisting this population, that would be a start.